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Middletown's State School Repayments Could Stretch Over Three Years
By Adriana Vossari,5 days ago
Middletown expects RIDE to reimburse 55% of eligible school building costs under an agreement whose ceiling, a council member said, tops $200 million, covering Forest Avenue work beyond the $190 million borrowed. A town official said a state-level change could spread reimbursement over three years rather than one, and that the town needs to raise it with the next governor. A consultant said the program is about $6 million under budget before contingency.