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Recap: Westerly School Committee Hears Low Absenteeism, Projected $797,000 Surplus
By Adriana Vossari,6 days ago
Westerly's chronic absenteeism is at 6.8%, under the 10% target, and the district projects a $797,000 surplus, some of which may fund unbudgeted items. Westerly, R.I. — The Westerly School Committee on Wednesday night heard that the district's chronic absenteeism rate stands at 6.8%, below its 10% target, and that the district is projecting a $797,000 surplus by year's end, according to the Westerly School Committee's published meeting recording.