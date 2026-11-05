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Recap: North Providence Council Approves Game House Liquor License, Targets E-Bikes
By Adriana Vossari,7 days ago
Neighbors near Smith Street may see parking review by the Ordinance Committee and state DOT; e-bike rules and new-school traffic are under review. North Providence, R.I. — The North Providence Town Council on Wednesday night approved a limited beer-and-wine license for a Smith Street board game cafe after neighbors raised parking and safety concerns, and sent the issue of e-bike rules to its Ordinance Committee, according to the North Providence Town Council's published meeting recording. Votes described below were taken by voice vote.
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