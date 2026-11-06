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3 charged in scheme to use AI to impersonate CEOs and attorneys to steal $129 million
By Follow ABC News on Google,9 days ago
NEW YORK -- Three people accused of using artificial intelligence to impersonate corporate executives and attorneys to steal about $129 million have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said Thursday. Over more than a year and a half, Jacob Soall, 41, Sharon Hazan, 54,...