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5 Things to Know: No. 15 West Chester to Visit PSAC West Champion No. 23 Slippery Rock in PSAC Semifinals on Friday
3 days ago
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa.- After advancing past an upset-minded Seton Hill squad in the PSAC Quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon, the 15th-ranked West Chester University women's soccer team (13-2-2) will take to the road on Friday to take on PSAC West Regular Season Champion and 23rd-ranked Slippery Rock (15-2-2) in the PSAC Semifinals at Slippery Rock beginning at 1 p.m. Friday's matchup will be the second semifinal of the day at Slippery Rock as Gannon and fourth-ranked Kutztown will do battle at 10 a.m. after quarterfinal wins over Shepherd and Edinboro on Tuesday night.