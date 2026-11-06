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Burlington County Election Results Website Experiences Initial ‘Glitch’ on Election Night, Later Maintained to Be Due to ‘Formatting Change’
By Douglas D. Melegari,8 days ago
MOUNT HOLLY—A “glitch” is being cited as the reason the Burlington County Election Results page on Tuesday night, after the polls closed at 8 p.m., initially displayed apparent erroneous vote tallies. In the initial posting of what were supposed to be Vote-by-Mail and early voting figures for...