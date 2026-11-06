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Italy v South Africa - Teams and Prediction
By Angus Opperman,9 days ago
PREVIEW: South Africa resume their Nations Championship campaign at the summit of the Southern Hemisphere table as they gear up to face Italy at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Boks are currently tied with New Zealand on 15 tournament points but lead the way by virtue of a positive points differential of 81, and have a +30 points difference over New Zealand, who are on +51.