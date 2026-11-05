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Maverick Helicopters Brings Holiday Cheer to Catalina Island
7 days ago
LONG BEACH – Maverick Helicopters is spreading holiday cheer with its annual toy drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys for local children in need. From now through December 18, gifts can be dropped off at the Maverick Helicopters Queen Mary and Catalina Island Terminals or shipped via Amazon. All donations will benefit the children of Catalina Island, helping make the season brighter for those in need.