undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Former Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell Revives Iconic Dollhouse Faction After A Decade Away
By Badrose,8 days ago
In a stunning end-of-show cliffhanger on the November 5 episode of TNA iMPACT, Taryn Terrell revives The Dollhouse faction after a decade-long absence from the promotion. The surprise return creates a new sanctuary for Harley Hudson, who found herself left without allies following a devastating betrayal earlier in the evening.