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Davis returns experienced core, eyes-deep region, and state run
By James Tate,9 days ago
2026-2027 Record: Overall (16-9) Region (6-2) The Davis Darts enter the 2026-27 season with plenty of reasons for optimism after finishing 16-9 overall, placing second in Region 1 with a 6-2 record, and advancing to the Class 6A state quarterfinals last year. Now entering her third season at the helm, head coach Nicole Waddoups believes this year’s squad may be the most experienced group she has coached at Davis.