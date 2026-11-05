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Tritons Host Fresno State on Homecoming Weekend
2 days ago
LA JOLLA, Calif. – UC San Diego welcomes Fresno State to LionTree Arena Saturday night as part of Homecoming Weekend on campus. The first 1,000 fans as well as first 1,000 current students will receive a free Homecoming t-shirt. Both teams are off to 1-0 starts following Monday home victories. UC San Diego had three in double figures in a 100-75 victory over Whittier, while the Bulldogs took down Fresno Pacific in their annual crosstown showdown.