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A Quick Take on our new Quik Trip!
4 days ago
How many times per month do you visit the Waldo Quik Trip?? It’s my preferred pit spot to fill up the gas tank, and grab a snack. It took years for QT corporate to take over the former Burger King location and build a new, expanded store for our community that opened in June. I stopped in recently to talk with store manager Tyler Zoeller and learned some quick facts about our new Quik Trip!
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