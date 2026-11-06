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Stars sparkle as Bowdoin Observatory hosts first open house night
By HJ Yun,9 days ago
At the corner of Ryan Field and Pickard Rugby Field stands the Benjamin Hill-Lam ’13 Observatory, which hosted its first open night for the Bowdoin community last Thursday. Having undergone renovations, refurbishment and restoration work for the past three years, the Hill-Lam Observatory opened its doors to the public for a night of out-of-this-world views and shooting stars.