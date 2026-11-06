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Tedford Housing Warming Center prepares to open amid rising unhoused populations
By Sofia MartinAbdullah Hashimi,9 days ago
With daylight saving time behind us, the sun has started to set earlier and the coldest months of the year are rapidly approaching. As we enter the middle of fall, shielding ourselves from the cold is becoming a bigger priority. Some are breaking out their heavy coats and turning up the thermostats while others are pouring themselves some hot chocolate and sitting by the fire. The most vulnerable of our community, however, are just trying to find some place warm and safe for the night.
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