undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Midterm season
By Isa CruzAbigail HebertAddison MooreAndrew ShiHJ Yun,9 days ago
As the drama of midterm exam season unfolds on campus, the Bowdoin community still finds time to engage in local politics—whether sending an absentee ballot back home, driving the Vote Mobile or strolling to the polls with Professor Tricia Welsch’s dog, Huckleberry. From roadsides saturated with campaign signs to the explosion of “I voted” stickers, it’s undeniably time for midterms, academic and political.