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WWE announces Raw, SmackDown and live event dates for early 2027
By Jason Ounpraseuth,4 days ago
WWE officially announced eleven dates that will kick off 2027. The events were announced via press release, and except for two dates, they are all Raw and SmackDown events. The non-television events are a continuation of the Holiday Tour on New Year’s Day in St. Paul, Minnesota, at Grand Casino Arena. There is also a house show billed as “Road to Royal Rumble” scheduled for Jan. 30 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.