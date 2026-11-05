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TKO remains optimistic on Saudi Arabia partnership despite conflict in Middle East
By Jack Wannan,2 days ago
A series of attacks on Saudi Arabia this fall has drawn considerable concern regarding TKO’s events in the area. WWE is heading out to Riyadh this weekend for its annual Crown Jewel Premium Live Event (PLE). The show comes weeks after Riyadh International Airport was subject to a series of attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, including a missile strike that injured over 300 and killed 13.