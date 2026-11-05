undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nick Brekken Joins ADS Produce as Senior Vice President of Business Development; Eric Scannelli Comments
By ANUK Staff,7 days ago
WESTHAMPTON, NY - ADS Produce, parent company of Hapco Farms, Freshouse, Barnwood Valley Farms and MR Farms, has named Nick Brekken senior vice president of business development. In his new role, Brekken will support business development and continued growth across the ADS Produce family of companies, initially focusing on potato...