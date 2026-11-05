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Pro Wrestling EVE reschedules Brawling Birds’ appearance after AEW Blood and Guts
By Jason Ounpraseuth,5 days ago
The Brawling Birds will no longer appear at Sunday’s Pro Wrestling EVE event following their Blood and Guts match at AEW. Pro Wrestling EVE owner Dann Reed appeared on Fightful’s “In the Weeds” to announce that the Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) vs. Hyperactive (Anita Vaughan and Safire Reed) match will be rescheduled for another date. Reed cited the Blood and Guts match to explain the rescheduling.