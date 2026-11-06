undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Best of The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon
9 days ago
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon welcome you to the Thursday Night Football Party. Rams S Quentin Lake says Justin Herbert was throwing deli meat out there last Sunday when the Rams and Chargers faced off. And today was officially the end of LIV Golf! Al Michaels tells a "bedtime story" about Tom Coughlin and the Jaguars for more than four minutes during the TNF blowout. Plus, what Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey have in common!