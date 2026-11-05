undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
San Diego Christian quietly transitions to online-only programs
By Andrea Figueroa Briseño,5 days ago
San Diego Christian College now appears to offer courses solely online. inewsource has been covering the college, particularly its financial challenges, for years. I reported the latest earlier this year: The small, 50-year-old college vacated its lease and moved out of the Riverview Parkway property in Santee. Officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
1