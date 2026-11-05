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Eco Wave Power and WISeQey Sign Three-Year MoU for Trusted Renewable Energy Transactions
By Edited By:,6 days ago
Eco Wave Power has signed a three-year MOU with WISeQey, SEALSQ, and SEALCOIN. (Image credit: Eco Wave Power) The collaboration brings together Eco Wave Power’s renewable-energy technology, SEALSQ’s secure semiconductors, WISeQey’s digital identity expertise, and SEALCOIN’s machine communication and transaction infrastructure to explore how renewable-energy assets can securely interact with digital services and potential energy buyers.
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