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NJ could lose representation and federal funding under Trump census proposal, AG warns
By Krystal Knapp,8 days ago
A coalition of 24 attorneys general and two governors says proposed changes to the census could exclude more than 600,000 New Jersey residents and undermine the accuracy of population counts. New Jersey could lose political representation in Congress and millions of dollars in federal funding under proposed changes to the...
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