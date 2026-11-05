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'CMA Awards' Telecast To Include Dolly Parton Tribute.
3 days ago
The CMA has announced its initial performers lineup, and the Nov. 18 awards telecast will include a tribute to Dolly Parton, who died Aug. 25 at age 80. Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore are also slated to perform. Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, "The 60th Annual CMA Awards" will be carried live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena by ABC and Disney+ and will be available the next day on Hulu.