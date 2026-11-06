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New Bookstore The Walrus Said Opens on Main Street, Vows to Stock Banned Books
By Dana Esposito,7 days ago
A new bookstore called The Walrus Said opened its doors downtown at 600 Main Street, near Chippewa, with a soft opening Thursday that featured a reveal of the space along with some treats. The shop takes its name from a line in Lewis Carroll's poem “The Walrus and the Carpenter,” and its owners say shoppers will find a wide range of titles on the shelves, including banned books.
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