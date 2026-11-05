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Principal's Message 11-05-2026
5 days ago
Happy November, Soaring Eagle families! Today we are finishing our second day of Parent Conferences. What a great way to kick off November! I hope that the time you have had with your child’s teacher has been helpful and informative. Remember that we do these conferences in early November so that we can collaborate with you as a team to ensure that your student works on any area they may be struggling with or challenges themselves to excel in other areas over the next few months before report cards. The first semester ends on Friday, January 22, and report cards will go live that evening at 5pm. So, our students, staff, and families have the next 3 months to work together to achieve any goals we might set for ourselves. If you have any questions or need any additional support, don’t hesitate to reach out to your student’s teacher throughout this time.