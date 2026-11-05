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SECTIONAL FINALS: Flip the Script with DC Hendrix
By Outside the Huddle,6 days ago
It’s finally time to start giving out some hardware this Friday, as it’s sectional championship week! And we’ve got teams across all six classes still alive. Before we get to this week’s festivities, I have to spend a moment reflecting on something much bigger than football. I extend my thoughts and prayers to Gabe Steiner’s family, his friends, his teammates and everyone in Adams County. A tragic loss for the area and a reminder to hold our loved ones a little bit closer during times like these. Also, shoutout to Fremont’s football program for its class act of leaving its stadium lights on in honor of Steiner as the Eagles prepare for their sectional championship match-up against South Adams this Friday.
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