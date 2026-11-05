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They Say It’s Your Birthday: Gram Parsons
By Tom McDonald,5 days ago
They Say It’s Your Birthday celebrates an artist’s special day with covers of his or her songs. Let someone else do the work for a while. Happy birthday!. Follow our 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame series here! All week long we’ll be sharing covers by or of every artist inducted this year. Also subscribe to the Rock Hall’s official Substack for an overview of inductee covers coming next week.