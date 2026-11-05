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Like everyone in SF, AI data centers struggle to find a place to live
By Natallie Rocha,7 days ago
Across the country, voters on Tuesday said no to data centers and yes to many candidates who promised to regulate the AI industry. The biggest decisions were mostly made far from Silicon Valley, but their impact will be felt in the region as the companies building AI question how to move forward in an increasingly hostile political environment.