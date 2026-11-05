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Windham Theatre Guild presents The Rocky Horror Show
By Nova Joiella Greenhalgh @TheChronicleCT,7 days ago
WILLIMANTIC — The Windham Theatre Guild returns with its production of The Rocky Horror Show for the seventh year running. Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., the Windham Theatre Guild is hosting its annual production of The Rocky Horror Show by Dylan O’Brien at the Burton Leavitt Theatre. The show runs for 1 hour and 50 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.