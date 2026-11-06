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Update: Two Days After Polls Closed, County Board of Elections Likely Still Has 100,000 Ballots to Tally
By Chris Marshall,8 days ago
Two days after polls closed, the Westchester County Board of Elections (BOE) may be less than halfway finished counting emergency ballots. The BOE said 15,467 emergency ballots were scanned Wednesday, and another 63,980 Thursday, for a total of roughly 80,000. If the current pace continues, the counting could continue into next week.