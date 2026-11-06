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Gulfport Energy Q3 2026 Production Rises 10% as Liquids Jump
9 days ago
Gulfport Energy Corp. (NYSE: GPOR) reported a roughly 10% sequential increase in third-quarter 2026 production, driven by new liquids-rich Utica pads, while reaffirming its full-year production and capital-spending guidance. Liquids output climbed about 67% from the second quarter, giving the natural gas producer a larger contribution from oil and natural gas liquids during the period.