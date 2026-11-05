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Adam Dutkiewicz and Howard Jones Reunite As Burn Eternal
5 days ago
Veterans of the Massachusetts heavy underground, accomplished producer and guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and celebrated vocalist Howard Jones have rejoined forces as Burn Eternal. The project expands on the duo's formative decade together at the heart of American metal pillars, Killswitch Engage. During their shared tenure in KsE from 2002 to 2012, the pair achieved Grammy nominations for The End of Heartache and tallied platinum sales numbers with the celebrated release of As Daylight Dies.