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Detroit Lyft Driver, Also a Teacher, Accused of Inappropriately Touching Himself in Front of Teens
By TMDN Staff,7 days ago
Shawntae Boyd ordered a Lyft ride for her 14-year-old daughter, cousin and friends following an evening of trick-or-treating. During the ride home, Boyd’s daughter said the driver was inappropriately touching himself while driving. The driver also works as a teacher at a Detroit school serving elementary and middle school...
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