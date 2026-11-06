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Avatar: Fire and Ash Collector’s Edition Arrives on Digital and 4K Ultra HD™ December 8
By Jason @disneygeek.com,8 days ago
BURBANK, Calif. (November 5, 2026) – Journey back to the extraordinary world of Pandora and experience the unforgettable adventure at home when 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: Fire and Ash Collector’s Edition arrives on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Fandango and more, and on 4K Ultra HD December 8.