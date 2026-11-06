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Got the Moves? Perform Before Step Afrika! at Detroit Opera House
By TMDN Staff,8 days ago
Calling all sororities, fraternities, youth groups and dance groups! Bring your best moves for a chance to perform at the Detroit Opera House. The “Best Step” Challenge will give up to three groups the chance to perform a 3-minute routine before Step Afrika! takes the stage Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. Selected group members will also receive tickets to the show, featuring stepping, traditional African dance, storytelling and humor.