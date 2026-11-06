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Has Detailing AI’s Reasoning Become Confused With The Tech’s Safety in a PV Context?
9 days ago
Contributed commentary by Beena Wood, Chief Product Officer, Qinecsa Solutions. November 6, 2026 | For any life sciences organization keen to establish appropriate guardrails around their AI use, recent debate about preventing AI’s potential harms has helped frame some of the critical parameters. Previously, too much of the “trusted AI” discussion has centered on the ability to explain how AI has arrived at its conclusions. But this quality alone does not make for robust governance, especially where patient safety is at stake.