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Republicans Crash and Burn Badly & David Crowley Covered Up a Big Budget Error… But Ron DeSantis Emerges From the Wreckage [JESS NOTES 11/5]
8 days ago
I decided to cover Eric Toney’s party on Tuesday night up in Fond du Lac. It was, indeed, an Irish wake. Genuine DA Eric, who would have been a great AG, grew momentarily teary-eyed after calling goofball Josh Kaul (Eric worked so damn hard) but only for a few seconds because he’s a stoic and steady personality. He’s still Fond du Lac county DA at least, and only 40, part of a strong conservative firewall of young prosecutors that includes Barry Braatz in Washington Co., who was also there.