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Houston Super K with a lucky reputation has sold another $5 million winning ticket
3 days ago
An Uptown Houston convenience store has become a destination for lottery hopefuls from across the region - with its most recent winner getting a $5 million jackpot. The winning ticket came from a pricey scratch ticket game called $5 Million Titanium Black, according to a Wednesday news release from the Texas Lottery. Tickets cost $100 and prizes start at $150. The grand prize totals $5 million, and the odds of winning any prize are higher than 25%, according to the lottery.