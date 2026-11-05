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The Rochester, New York Upholstery Shop That Has Spent Nearly 50 Years Giving Tired Chairs Another Life
By Sophia Mitchell,6 days ago
Somewhere in Rochester, a rocking chair that is more than 100 years old got a second chance, and its family’s hand-stitched needlepoint came along for the ride. That kind of rescue is everyday work for one long-running upholstery shop on the city’s east side, where sagging seats, flattened cushions and roadside finds come in tired and leave ready for decades more.
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