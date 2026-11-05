undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oregonians Stand in the Rain for This Barbecue Joint’s Brisket, and Even Texans Approve
By Madison Brooks,5 days ago
Some people drive from Portland to West Salem just for lunch, and they do it on purpose. The prize is brisket, cut thick and served with the fat left on, from a counter-serve spot most folks almost drive right past. The man behind it hails from Texas, and he has been known to wear an Astros hat while checking on tables.
4