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This Hocking Hills Town Is A Surprisingly Affordable Retirement Destination
By Grace Peak,2 days ago
Nestled in the rolling hills of southeastern Ohio, Logan is a small city that retirees are quietly discovering as one of the best-kept secrets in the Midwest. With a population of just over 7,000 people, this charming Hocking County seat sits along the Hocking River and offers a peaceful, small-town lifestyle without the big-city price tag.
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