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Locals Pull Into A Gravel Lot Behind An Arizona Church For Puerto Rican Food That Tastes Like Abuela Made It
By Samantha Collins,7 days ago
Some of the best Puerto Rican cooking in the West Valley does not come from a dining room with menus and a host stand. It comes from a truck parked behind a church in Phoenix, open only two days a week. Folks who grew up on the island, or in New York, say one plate is enough to bring back memories of a grandmother’s kitchen.
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