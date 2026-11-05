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A Texas Man Spent His Life Collecting Books, And What Happened To His Bookstore Is Remarkable
By Amber Murphy,3 days ago
A small Texas town became an unexpected paradise for book lovers thanks to one legendary writer. Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Larry McMurtry, best known for Lonesome Dove and The Last Picture Show, spent decades collecting hundreds of thousands of books and turning his hometown of Archer City into a destination for readers.