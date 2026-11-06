undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Somewhere In This Packed Oklahoma Shop Sits The Action Figure Your Mom Sold At A Garage Sale
By Natalie Harper,8 days ago
Somewhere in a cardboard box from 1986, your favorite toy left home for a quarter and never came back. Plenty of Oklahomans have spent years wondering where those heroes went. There is a shop in Oklahoma City where the answer might be sitting on a crowded shelf, waiting for you. It is packed with vintage action figures, retro video games, comics, and collectibles stacked from floor to ceiling.
1