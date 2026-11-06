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This Colorado Gluten-Free Bakery Turns A Mountain Drive Into A Pastry Stop Worth Planning Around
By Jessica Reynolds,8 days ago
Anyone in Colorado who lives gluten-free knows the routine at most bakeries: scan the case, ask a dozen questions, then walk out with nothing. One small shop on the north side of Colorado Springs is quietly changing that routine. Every item on its shelves is made without gluten, and the owner goes further by keeping wheat out of the building entirely.
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