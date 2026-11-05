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Everyone Heads To Sedona, But This Quiet Arizona Red Rock Town Is Even Better For A Weekend
By Samantha Collins,5 days ago
Sedona traffic on a Saturday can turn a scenic drive into a long wait in a parking lot. A few hours west of Phoenix, a small river town offers rugged desert mountains, wide blue water, and far fewer crowds. It sits right where Arizona meets California, and plenty of Valley residents have driven past the exit for years without stopping.