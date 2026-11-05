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This Englewood Craft Store Is Where Colorado Sewists Walk In For Thread And Leave With A Class Schedule
By Jessica Reynolds,7 days ago
Most people head to a fabric shop with a short list, maybe a spool of thread and a few fat quarters. Then they spot the classroom, the longarm quilting machines and a sign-up sheet, and the short list quietly grows. On a busy stretch of South Broadway in Englewood, one shop has turned that kind of quick errand into a Front Range habit.