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6 Arkansas Beaches Where The Shoreline Swallows The Noise And Disappearing For A While Feels Easy
By Ashley Morgan,7 days ago
Arkansas does not have an ocean, but it has lakes with real sand, clear water, and room to spread out a towel. Some of these beaches are free, some sit inside state parks, and a few are far enough from the busy spots that a weekday visit can feel wonderfully empty. This list covers six of them, from Greers Ferry Lake to Beaver Lake to the Ouachita Mountains.
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