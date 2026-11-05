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Oklahoma’s Talimena Scenic Drive Climbs 54 Miles Of Ouachita Ridgeline Made For Late-October Color
By Natalie Harper,3 days ago
Some Oklahomans still insist the state is flat from border to border. One drive in the southeast corner proves them wrong, one curve at a time. It follows the spine of the Ouachita Mountains for about 54 miles and crosses into Arkansas, with overlooks that let families pull over and take in miles of forested ridges. Late October is when the hardwoods turn, and the road becomes one of the most talked-about fall trips in the region.
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